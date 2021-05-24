The Texans signed Jeff Driskel and the arrival of the former Bengals quarterback has been followed by the departure of another one.

NFL Media reports that the Texans are releasing Ryan Finley. Finley was acquired in a trade with the Bengals earlier this offseason. The Texans sent a sixth-round pick to Cincinnati in exchange for Finley and a seventh-round selection.

Finley was a Bengals fourth-round pick in 2019 and started four games for the Bengals over his first two NFL seasons. He completed 58-of-119 passes for 638 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions in eight overall appearances.

The moves leave the Texans with Driskel, Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, and third-round pick Davis Mills on the roster, although Watson’s trade request and legal issues have him keeping his distance from the team at present.

Texans releasing Ryan Finley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk