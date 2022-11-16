Texans released defensive back Isaac Yiadom on Tuesday

John Dillon
·2 min read

In order to clear roster space for newly claimed running back Eno Benjamin’s spot on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster, the team parted ways with defensive back Isaac Yiadom on Tuesday. The move comes after a flurry of activity following the Texans’ loss to the New York Giants in Week 10 and is a sign that general manager Nick Caserio isn’t yet satisfied with his team’s roster construction after a 1-7-1 start.

Yiadom was signed by Houston in the offseason back in March and seemed to be positioned to compete for substantial playing time before the Texans targeted defensive backs in the 2022 draft. He had been activated for just three games at the time of his release and was involved in just a handful of snaps on defense, though he had shown some promise on special teams.

A journeyman to this point in his career, Yiadom was initially drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round as part of the 2018 draft class and was once considered a valuable cornerback prospect. His time in Denver ended in 2019, and he was picked up by the New York Giants in 2020 before eventually finding his way to a contract with the Green Bay Packers last season. He played collegiately at Boston College and was a standout at the Senior Bowl ahead of his entry into the NFL ranks.

He should be considered a premium practice squad prospect at this point in his career, and with some attention from coaches in the right system, could develop into the kind of playmaker many thought he could be when he was drafted.

Though this release could be the end of the road for Yiadom’s time in Houston, expect other cornerback-needy teams to court him in the coming weeks as they look to add a low-risk high-reward prospect that might be able to give them competent reps down the stretch in the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

