Texans to release WR Anthony Miller

Mark Lane
·1 min read
The Houston Texans are constantly evaluating their roster as they recover from the 40-0 shutout loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, the Texans are releasing receiver Anthony Miller.

The Texans traded 2022 fifth-round pick for Miller along with a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Chicago Bears’ coffers.

Through two games with Houston, including one start, the former 2018 second-round pick from Memphis caught five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. To date, Miller is the only Texans player to have caught a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Davis Mills throughout his first two starts.

After the Texans’ 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football, Miller was optimistic about the direction of the team.

On Tuesday, Miller tweeted, “The cream always rises.”

For Miller, it will have to rise in another NFL city as the Texans work their way through a 1-3 record and attempt to come off the worst loss in franchise history.

