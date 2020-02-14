Texans release Vernon Hargreaves

When the Texans claimed cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off of waivers in November, they also acquired the right to cut him before his $9.594 million salary for the 2020 season kicked in.

The Texans have taken advantage of that option. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team cut Hargreaves loose on Friday. Hargreaves’ cap hit was set to be the same as his salary, so the Texans will have all of that money to use this offseason.

The Buccaneers had exercised the fifth-year option on the 2016 first-round pick’s contract before cutting him, but it was guaranteed for injury only until the start of the new league year in March.

Hargreaves had 21 tackles and one tackle for loss in six games with the Texans. He started all nine games he played for the Bucs before being waived.