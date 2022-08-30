Texans release TE Seth Green

The Houston Texas are removing a Houston Cougar from their roster as they work to get a 53-man roster by 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are cutting former Houston tight end Seth Green, who was on the roster as an undrafted free agent.

The Texans’ tight end group is crowded with veteran Pharaoh Brown, second-year Brevin Jordan, and fifth-round rookie Teagan Quitoriano.

According to tight end Brown on Aug. 7, Green was going to challenge Brown for the fastest 40-time among the Texans’ tight ends.

If Green clears waivers, the Texans could look to bring him back on the practice squad.

