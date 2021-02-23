The Texans re-signed a pair of pending restricted free agents on Tuesday, but they also cut a couple of players loose.

Houston released offensive lineman Senio Kelemete and linebacker Peter Kalambayi. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, releasing Kelemete will create about $1.5 million in cap space.

Kelemete appeared in 14 games in 2020, making five starts. This was his third season with Houston, having signed with the club in the 2018 offseason. He’s been in the league since the Cardinals drafted at No. 151 overall in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.

Kalambayi just finished his third season out of Stanford. The Texans picked him in the sixth round in 2018, and Kalambayi has appeared in 41 games since then. He’s never made a start and mainly has played on special teams.

Texans release Senio Kelemete and Peter Kalambayi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk