The Texans dropped Marlon Mack from their active roster on Tuesday and they released another veteran running back on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Royce Freeman has been cut. The Texans needed a roster spot after claiming wide receiver Tyler Johnson off of waivers.

Freeman was claimed off of waivers by the Texans in 2021. He ran 35 times for 92 yards and caught seven passes for 62 yards in seven games for the team.

Rookie Dameon Pierce is at the top of the depth chart in Houston. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale remain on the 53-man roster and Mack is rejoining the team as a member of the practice squad.

Texans release Royce Freeman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk