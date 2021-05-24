Texans release QB Ryan Finley 2 months after trade with Bengals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coty Davis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans have released third-year quarterback Ryan Finley.

The news comes five days after the Texans signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

The Texans acquired Finley in March following a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Finley no longer a part of the team, the Texans will likely enter the 2021 season with Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, and Driskel as their primary quarterbacks.

The Texans still have Deshaun Watson on their roster, but the chances of him returning to play in Houston are slim to none. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Watson will not attend Texans’ voluntary OTAs and still wants out of Houston.

Finley came to Houston after a two-year stint in Cincinnati. After the Bengals drafted the NC State alumni during the 2019 NFL Draft (No. 104 overall), Finley has appeared in a total of eight career games in the NFL while throwing for 638 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with four interceptions.

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers sign former Jaguars DT Caraun Reid, release LB Chris Orr

    To make room for Reid on the 90-man roster, the Panthers released second-year linebacker Chris Orr.

  • Where does the Texans’ McNair’s winning percentage rank among comparable NFL owners?

    The Houston Texans are still amid frustrating times. Where does the McNair family's winning percentage compare to comparable NFL owners?

  • What scouting reports said about Bengals draft pick Cameron Sample

    Here's what experts said about Cincinnati Bengals draft pick Cameron Sample.

  • NFL rumors: Falcons don't want to trade Julio Jones within NFC

    It might be hard for the 49ers to pull off a trade for Julio Jones.

  • Phil Mickelson makes golfing history by winning USPGA Championship aged 50

    The oldest winner of a major might just be the boldest as well. Certainly Phil Mickelson deserves each and every compliment that will be joyously hurled in his direction after a stunning victory in the US PGA Championship that was as dramatic as it was historic. The left-hander is 51 next month. Repeat that: he is 51 next month. And he did not simply beat Julius Boros’s record as the oldest ever - he smashed it by almost three years. He was regarded as an all-time great anyway, but as he joins the likes of Sir Nick Faldo on six majors, Mickelson’s time-machine act has transported him to a new level on the pantheon. With The Ocean Course at its wicked best - tease ‘em and squeeze ‘em - Mickelson just kept on swinging until his younger rivals were in submission. As he did so - beating fellow American Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two shots - the South Carolina crowd created golf noises unheard and scenes unseen since before the pandemic and back to Tiger Woods’s own comeback glory at the 2019 Masters. The fans felt released, no longer confined to their covid shackles, and invaded the 18th fairway, flocking behind him, and some in front, following their hero up to the last green like The Opens of yore. Dangerous? Yes. Appropriate? Completely. When it was confirmed and pandemonium was breaking out all over this barrier island, Mickelson hugged his brother/caddie Tim. “I don't think I've ever had an experience like that, so thank you,” Mickelson said at the trophy presentation. “Slightly unnerving, but exceptionally awesome. This is just an incredible feeling because I just believed that it was possible but yet everything was saying it wasn't. I hope that others find that inspiration.”

  • NFL Power Rankings: Bears ranked average team by Peter King

    With seemingly everything the Bears this season, King's assessment comes down to Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

  • NCIS - Rule 91 (Sneak Peek 3)

    While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Also, Gibbs and Marcie (Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they've been tracking may be onto them, on the 18th season finale of NCIS, Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

  • Clippers' big problem is stopping Luka Doncic. The answer may be the most obvious one

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue suggested that Kawhi Leonard will spend more time defending Mavericks star Luka Doncic in Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first starting QB to lose to 31 different teams

    Three starting quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Tom Brady will join that list if his Buccaneers beat the Patriots this season. And Aaron Rodgers could join the list too if he ends up on another team, and that team beats the Packers. [more]

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • NBA announces formation of NBA Africa as the sport expands on the continent

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in an early morning news conference, estimated the enterprise value for NBA Africa is worth nearly $1 billion.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • It's happening: Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to one-year deal to play TE

    The Tim Tebow comeback is officially here.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • Cycling-Nizzolo claims maiden stage win at Giro d'Italia as Bernal retains lead

    TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively. Affini seemed the likely winner in the final 300 metres but Nizzolo did well to chase him in his slipstream before slingshotting past his compatriot for victory.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Bradley Beal with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/23/2021

  • Badminton-Proposal to change scoring system narrowly defeated in BWF vote

    "Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.