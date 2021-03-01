Texans release QB Josh McCown

Mark Lane
·1 min read
The Houston Texans have finally made a move at quarterback.

The AFC South club released 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown on Monday. The former Sam Houston State product was the Texans’ third quarterback after joining the club midway through the 2020 season.

With the move, the Texans have one rostered quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who is still at odds with the organization.

McCown signed with the Texans on Nov. 7 and wanted to be a background figure who helped younger guys on the team reach their potential.

“When these guys called and the opportunity to actually be in a building and be around the guys, that’s what I’m here for,” McCown told reporters on Nov. 13. “That’s what I want to be a part of. Like I said, in any way I can serve and help a young quarterback like Deshaun continue to do what he’s doing, that’s the icing on the cake. That’s what I want to get out of this. Just to be a part of an organization, be a part of something that a group of guys coming together to accomplish something.”

The Texans finished 4-12.

Houston’s backup quarterback to Watson, A.J. McCarron, is without a contract and set to hit free agency when the new league year begins on March 17.

4 more players the Texans could be cut

