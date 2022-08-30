Texans release QB Jeff Driskel

The Houston Texans are rolling with two quarterbacks on their active roster.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have released quarterback Jeff Driskel.

The former San Francisco 49ers 2016 sixth-round pick from Louisiana Tech wasn’t atrocious in preseason, even leading the Texans on a game-winning drive to defeat the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told reporters on Aug. 16 that Driskel was “more than a hybrid quarterback.”

“I think Jeff has shown, even in that last drive, that he can play from the pocket,” said Hamilton. “He can make all the throws from the pocket. And he has the poise and the savvy to lead us to a win regardless of the circumstances, regardless of the fact that it was preseason. He just showed a lot of good attributes you look for in your quarterbacks.”

The Texans could look to bring back Driskel at a later time, according to Wilson’s report.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire