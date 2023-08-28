Texans release linebacker the Bills previously had interest in

There could be one name to already add to your list of players the Buffalo Bills could sign with roster cut down day quickly approaching.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey was released by the Houston Texans. For those who very intently follow the Bills, Kirksey is a name that’s been attached to Buffalo before.

During the 2020 free agency period, the Bills hosted Kirksey on a free-agent visit. That’s a clear sign of interest in the linebacker.

This offseason, Buffalo has been searching for their Tremaine Edmunds replacement and it’s still ongoing. Terrel Bernard has not had an opportunity to fight for the job due to a hamstring injury and Tyrel Dodson hasn’t taken full advantage of the extra snaps with Bernard out.

Kirksey, 30, opted to sign with the Green Bay Packers after his visit to Buffalo in 2020. He then went on to join the Texans as a free agent in 2021.

Now a free agent again, the Bills could show interest in Kirksey once more since there clearly was a level of it before.

After a strong start to his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, injuries eventually derailed Kirksey.

He did not miss a game for his first four years in the pros. The ensuing four saw him miss multiple each season.

In 2022, Kirksey did again manage to stay on the field. He featured in all 17 games for the Texans, making 124 tackles, including seven for loss, with three sacks and five passes defended.

Kirksey played his college football at Iowa where he was a teammate of current Bills safety Micah Hyde.

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates throughout the roster cut process this week. NFL teams must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m on Tuesday.

