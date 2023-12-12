Texans release K Matt Ammendola with Ka’imi Fairbairn set to return

The Houston Texans will switch back to Week 1 starting kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn for Week 15 and released fellow kicker Matt Ammendola, the team announced Tuesday.

Houston also signed 2023 undrafted rookie wide receiver Chase Cota to the practice squad in a corresponding roster transaction.

Fairbairn missed the past five games with a quad injury after he opened the year with the team. He had been on injured reserve since Week 9. Fairbairn has converted 18-of-19 field goals from Weeks 1 to 9 and hit all 14 of his extra point attempts.

Ammendola was solid in relief. He hit 6-of-9 field goals over the past five games and 10-of-11 extra point attempts.

The Texans will look to continue their playoff push in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire