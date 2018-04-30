Texans release four players

The post-draft roster cuts are coming around the league as teams make room for their draft picks and undrafted free agent signings.

The Texans made four of those cuts on Monday in addition to making the signing of running back Alfred Blue official. They cut tight end Zach Conque, cornerback Bryce Jones, tight end Ryan Malleck and linebacker Gimel President.

Conque transitioned from quarterback to tight end with the Texans last year and ended the year on the practice squad. Jones also failed to make the team last summer while Malleck caught one pass for three yards in two regular season games. President had three tackles in four games.

The Texans have not announced any undrafted free agent additions at this point, but that will likely be coming now that they’ve cleared out space on the roster.