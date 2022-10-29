Texans release final injury report ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Titans

The Houston Texans released their final injury report of Week 8 ahead of their matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The team was down a few more players than they were on Thursday, but is still considerably more healthy than the Titans.

Every player included in the report was listed as questionable for Houston, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was included for the first time this week for cause. He had sat out on Wednesday with a “rest” designation, so the wrist injury is a development to watch.

Among the non-participants listed today were offensive lineman A.J. Cann, who was listed with an illness, and defensive lineman Maliek Collins, who has dealt with a chest injury all week. Receiver Nico Collins was also held out with a groin injury.

Defensive lineman Rasheem Green saw a limited role in Friday’s practice, appearing on the report for the first time this week with a knee injury. Others who were listed and labeled as full participants are the aforementioned Cooks, and offensive linemen Justin McCray and Kenyon Green.

These changes in status could play a key role in the Texans’ chances against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire