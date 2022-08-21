Texans release FB Andy Janovich among 4 total transactions

The Houston Texans have a head start on their cut down from 85 players to 80.

The Texans released fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis on Sunday. Janovich had one target in the Texans’ 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 19 at SoFi Stadium. Davis had one tackle on special teams.

Houston also waived offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, an undrafted free agent from Arkansas.

The Texans also placed receiver Chester Rogers on the reserve/injured list. Rogers had three punt returns for 30 yards and a fair catch against the Rams along with a kickoff return for 20 yards.

The Texans have to get to 80 players by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 23. The next roster cut down is to 53 players on Aug. 30.

