Texans release DT Eddie Vanderdoes

The Houston Texans continue to churn the bottom of their roster.

The team announced Wednesday they have released defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.

The 26-year-old from Auburn, California, opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he played three games for the Texans, collecting eight tackles through 78 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

The 6-3, 315-pound defensive tackle originally was with the Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in the third-round from UCLA in 2017. Vanderdoes played in 16 games for Oakland in his rookie season, starting in 13 of them as he produced 18 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. However, a torn ACL sustained in Week 17 of that year put him on a trajectory that included missing the 2018 season and getting released by the Raiders in October of 2019.

Vanderdoes was due $990,000 that would count against the salary cap. The release of Vanderdoes does not have a dead money hit.