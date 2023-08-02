Texans release DE Demone Harris, who reportedly is retiring

The Texans released veteran defensive end Demone Harris on Wednesday to make room for veteran tight end Nick Vannett.

Harris, 27, plans to retire, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

He was on and off the team's practice squad last season, appearing in three games and totaling four tackles and one quarterback hit. Harris signed a futures deal with the Texans in January.

He also has played games for the Buccaneers and Chiefs and has spent time with the Ravens.

Harris has 11 career tackles, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in 14 games.