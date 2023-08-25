Texans release CB Darius Phillips

The Texans announced three roster moves on Friday morning.

Veteran cornerback Darius Phillips has been released ahead of the team's final preseason game. The Texans also waived tackle Jacky Chen and signed punter Ty Zentner.

Phillips signed with the Texans as a free agent in May. He played nine games on special teams for the Broncos last season and spent his first four seasons with the Bengals.

Phillips has 75 tackles, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 56 career games. He had four tackles in two preseason appearances for Houston.

Zentner signed with the Eagles after going undrafted in March. He was cut last week. Multiple reports indicate Texans punter Cam Johnston is dealing with an injury that could make him unavailable for the start of the regular season.