Texans release CB BoPete Keyes from practice squad

The Houston Texans continue to make moves to their practice squad ahead as the season drags on for the 1-7-1 club.

The Texans released former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback BoPete Keyes. The Tulane product joined the Texans on Nov. 17 but was released a day later, ending his second stint with the team. The former 2020 seventh-rounder was initially on the Texans’ practice squad starting Sept. 13 through Oct. 18.

From Oct. 25 through Nov. 8, Keyes was a member of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

The 25-year-old from Laurel, Miss., did not see any activations for Houston during either of his tenures with the club in 2022. The last NFL action Keyes saw was in 2020 when he was a member of the Chicago Bears. Keyes played five special teams snaps for Chicago on Dec. 20, 2021.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire