Texans regain lead on Carlos Hyde run, up 21-14

The fourth quarter has started, and the Titans and Texans have traded touchdowns already in the period.

Houston leads 21-14 with 10:34 left, with Duke Johnson getting in on a 10-yard run. It came only 3:01 after the Titans scored a game-tying touchdown.

The Titans have not led today. They trailed 14-0 at halftime.

A.J. Brown caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill with 13:35 remaining to tie the game 14-14.

The touchdown was set up by Jonnu Smith‘s 57-yard run to the Houston 16-yard line. Yes, Jonnu Smith. The tight end.

It came after the Texans were threatening to score again.

With Houston on the Tennessee 4-yard line, Deshaun Watson‘s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and Jayon Brown picked it.