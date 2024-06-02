Texans’ receiver duo ranked among best in NFL by PFF

Nico Collins is a newly-paid man and Stefon Diggs has the most receptions since 2020. Combined, the Houston Texans have one of the top duos at pass-catchers entering 2024.

Pro Football Focus tends to agree, though the publication might not be ready to call Houston home to the top trio in the sport.

According to PFF, the Texans have the third-highest ranked duo in the NFL after acquiring Diggs from the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. Sam Monson ranked the top 32 receivers heading into June, with Diggs appearing just outside the top 10 at No. 11 and Collins debuting at No. 15.

Diggs, who posted four consecutive 1,10-yard seasons, was knocked down a few notches after underwhelming in the second half. Still, PFF praised him for being one of the top route-runners heading into his age-30 season.

Stefon Diggs is coming off a rough second half of the season and is 30 years old. On the other hand, he is a year removed from a dominant season with over 1,400 receiving yards and a 90.1 overall PFF grade. With more help around him in Houston, one of the most crafty veterans in the league could have a bounce-back season. – PFF

Collins, who recently was given a three-year, $72.5 million extension, was one of the biggest risers after his breakout season with C.J. Stroud. He should only continue to blossom now with another year under his belt.

Nico Collins had a phenomenal breakout year last season with C.J. Stroud throwing him the football. He trailed only Tyreek Hill in yards per route run (3.10), and caught over 50% of his contested targets. – PFF

Last season, Collins became the third receiver in Texans’ history to finish with over 1,200 receiving yards in a single season. The other two? Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

Houston believes that. Collins, 25, still has his best years ahead. When healthy, the former Michigan product has been a consistent playmaker across the middle of the field, dropping only 10 passes in three seasons.

As for rookie sensation Tank Dell, the verdict remains out on his long-term status. He proved to be a reliable No. 2 weapon opposite Collins entering 2024, but a broken leg suffered in early December sidelined him for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Dell, last year’s third-round pick out of Houston, could end up being one of the top No. 2 targets in the league when healthy, but he also could see his production take a dip with Diggs on the roster. Time will tell if the trio can live up to the billing as the next great trio in the NFL.

So far during OTAs, everyone seems to be on the same page.

