Texans and receiver Chris Conley agree to 1-year contract

Coty Davis
·1 min read
After losing Will Fuller to the Miami Dolphins last week, the Houston Texans have added another wide receiver to their roster. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have signed free-agent wideout Chris Conley to a one-year deal.

Conley is coming to the Texans after a two-year stint with Houston’s AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-2020). The 28-year-old receiver appeared in 31 career games where he recorded 1,246 yards on 87 catches and seven touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Conley began his career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a third-round pick coming out of Georgia and appeared in 53 games for Kansas City.

With Conley standing 6-foot-3 — making him the Texans’ tallest receiver — he will likely lineup opposite of Brandin Cooks on the line of scrimmage. For his career, Conley has registered a total of 191 receptions for 2,484 yards, to go along with 13 touchdowns.

