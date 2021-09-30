Will the Texans really allow QB Davis Mills to operate a more open offense?

Coach David Culley opined after the Houston Texans’ 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers that perhaps they had been overly protective of rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

It made sense. The third-round rookie from Stanford was coming off a short week and starting against the best defense in the NFL — at least through the first two games of the season. Houston took its chances playing ball control offense rather than risk a turnover fest with Mills throwing the ball all over NRG Stadium.

Culley indicated that the most important aspect when developing a young quarterback is not rushing them.

“Because the thing you don’t want to do, you don’t want to rush them,” Culley said Wednesday. “You don’t want to make them feel like that they have to make the plays all the time, because again, at that position they control the ball 99% of the time when you’re on offense. It’s going to be in their hands, and you want them to be good decision makers and do the right thing with the ball.”

Mills did not commit a single turnover as he was 19-of-28 for 168 yards and a touchdown. The only time Mills was allowed to really open up was during Houston’s final drive of the first half when they used the hurry-up to try to put points on the board, which they did with a 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Anthony Miller.

Culley was incidentally Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s position coach his rookie season in 2018 and compared the development of a young signal caller to the former first-round pick from Wyoming.

Said Culley: “Sometimes when you’ve got guys gifted like Josh is, for example, they feel like sometimes that they can make every throw. They feel like they can make every play. And basically, at the quarterback position, when you’re young like that, all you want them to do is just do the job, do what you’re asked to do and not do any more, and protect the football. And that’s the most important thing with young quarterbacks, is protecting the football.”

If the most important thing the Texans are asking Mills to do is protect the football, then it doesn’t appear that will jive with Houston’s intent to open up the offense. The Texans may be playing a conservative brand of football until Tyrod Taylor come off injured reserve with a hamstring injury.