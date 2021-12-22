Texans RB Rex Burkhead believes WR Brandin Cooks should make the Pro Bowl

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead knows all about receiver Brandin Cooks.

The two spent time together previously with the 2017 New England Patriots. The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick generated 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns as the Patriots made their second of three consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 2016-18.

Through 14 games in Houston’s 3-11 campaign, Cooks has caught 80 passes for 947 yards and five touchdowns, which has earned Burkhead’s vote.

“I think he should be a Pro Bowler,” Burkhead said. “I don’t know statistically how that all is calculated or whatever, comparing to other guys. But in my mind, he’s one of the best receivers in this league and has been his whole career. I’m looking forward to what he can continue to do, and maybe one day he’ll get that bid into the Pro Bowl.”

Another reason why Burkhead vouches for Cooks is because he has had all-access to the wideout behind the scenes, and can attest to the conscientious labor Cooks puts in on the practice field and throughout the facility.

Said Burkhead: “He’s a stud. He’s impressive. Not just what he does on game day, but the way he goes about his business every single day on the practice field. I’ve told many people he’s probably the most in-shape person I’ve ever played with. He can run a go route, jog all the way back, run another one, do it all day and never seem like he’s tired. It’s unbelievable. I’m not surprised at all what he does on game day because I see the work he puts in throughout the week, and that was the same as he was in New England.”

Cooks’ work with the Patriots, albeit for one year, was enough to keep him around in the general manager Nick Caserio era and also still earn respect from Burkhead.

“That’s why he has the respect from not only myself, but a lot of guys in this locker room,” said Burkhead. “Just his leadership and his playmaking ability, that speaks for itself and has his whole career.”