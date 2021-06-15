Texans RB Phillip Lindsay excited to continue career outside of Colorado

For the first time in his life, Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay will be playing football outside of his home state of Colorado. Lindsay has played every level of football in Colorado, beginning with his prep career at South High School where he rushed for a school record 4,587 yards.

While he is one of nearly 50 new players trying to adjust to their life as a member of the Texans, Lindsay’s transition to his new team goes beyond learning the X’s and O’s of Houston’s playbook.

“I never had to leave the state. For me, everything was comfortable,” Lindsay said during a Zoom press conference following organized team activities on June 8. “I had everything right there. My family. My fiancée’s family. Our son was in a comfortable situation. So, when we did have to come to Houston, it’s new for all of us. We’re all trying to adjust to it. It’s fun, though. In a sense, it’s going to help in a lot of different ways.”

Lindsay played four years of colleague ball at the University of Colorado Boulder before signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2018. The 26-year-old running back saved a bulk of his salary through the first two years in the NFL by living in his parents’ Denver home, according to an ESPN news feature.

After an injury-prone season that limited him to 11 games in 2020, Lindsay said his goal for 2021 is to get back to the explosive player he during his first two years with the Broncos. The hometown kid who rushed for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns while appearing in 31 out of a possible 32 games for the Broncos.

“For me, I want to be explosive,” he said. “That’s who I am. I’ve never been one to need a bunch of carries to get where I need to go. I want to be able to be explosive, I want to help my team put points on the board and just do my part and help each other out.”