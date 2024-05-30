New Texans RB Joe Mixon believes C.J. Stroud is already top NFL QB

New Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon knows talent. He just spent the last three seasons watching former Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow go from being the No. 1 pick to one of the league’s top passers.

Mixon, who joined Houston via trade after seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, might have only been at a handful of practices with C.J. Stroud. That’s all he needed to see to know what type of passer the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year already is.

And he’s only getting better with reps.

“C.J.’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. It’s a hell of a thing,” Mixon said following Thursday’s voluntary OTA practice. “I don’t think he even knows it yet. He has all the right tools, all the right traits to actually be the best quarterback in the league.”

Extremely high praises from RB Joe Mixon on new QB CJ Stroud: “He has all the right tools, has all the right traits for him to be actually the best in the league” 👀 (🎥 @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/UrTxix91Ec — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) May 30, 2024

Stroud, who guided the Texans to their first playoff appearance since 2019, already has garnered top-level recognition from multiple outlets. It’s warranted, too, especially after his record-setting season down at NRG Stadium.

Not only did Stroud become the fifth rookie passer to throw for 4,000-plus yards in his first season, but he also became the youngest gunslinger since Mark Sanchez in 2009 to win a playoff game. Stroud, who threw for 4,108 yards, also joined Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only quarterbacks to lead the league in passing yards (274) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (23:5) in the same season.

Perhaps Stroud would have surpassed Andrew Luck’s passing record if he hadn’t missed two games due to a concussion. It’s a moot point, but the former Ohio State passer proved to be potent under duress. He also led three comeback drives, including a road victory against Mixon’s Bengals in Week 11.

Mixon was traded to Houston earlier this offseason after it was announced Cincinnati was expected to cut him following the signing of Zach Moss. The Texans believe the best years for the four-time 1,000-yard rusher are still ahead, agreeing to terms on a three-year, 27 million extension once he arrived.

The Texans need to bolster their rushing attack after insufficient numbers (97.4 yards per game) from Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. Stroud showed his ability to take over games, but rookies aren’t supposed to play hero ball late in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Stroud works on screens to Joe Mixon, Davis Mills to Dameon Pierce at Texans OTAs pic.twitter.com/BW2ga3BZei — B.Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) May 30, 2024

Mixon should provide some stability on the ground and as a check-down option in the passing attack. Last season, the 27-year-old posted career-highs in receiving yards (376) and receiving touchdowns (3) off 52 receptions.

Even then, Mixon is certain Stroud can take over games like Burrow did en route to a Super Bowl appearance in Year 2. Perhaps even better than Burrow when all is said and done.

“The way that he prepares and the way that he leads and the way that he works, I truly feel like there’s definitely something special in him,” Mixon said.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire