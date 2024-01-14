Texans RB Devin Singletary scores 19-yard rushing TD to build lead vs. Browns

The Houston Texans had scored three passing touchdowns and two defensive touchdowns through the first three quarters. So in the fourth, the team added a rushing touchdown to the mix.

Running back Devin Singletary scored on a 19-yard run less than three minutes into the fourth quarter to push Houston’s lead to 45-14. He now has 66 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Singletary has been huge for the Texans in the second half of this season. He rushed for 689 rushing yards and four touchdowns since Week 9 and turned into Houston’s workhorse running back in his first year with the team.

