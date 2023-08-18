Texans RB Dameon Pierce found practices with the Dolphins ‘motivating’

Dameon Pierce had heard about joint practices from the annals of the Houston Texans, but he had yet to experience one.

The Texans had not participated in joint practices since 2019 with the Detroit Lions. Whether it was the COVID-19 lockdowns or getting used to a new coaching staff, Houston chose not to participate in joint camps for the the past three seasons.

The Texans’ feature back told reporters Aug. 17 he appreciated the joint practices with the Dolphins as it kept his motivation at a high level.

“Just actually having my own and going against Bradley Chubb and guys like that, and seeing Tyreek [Hill] yesterday and seeing Tua [Tagovailoa] work,” Pierce said. “You know, it’s motivating to see all those guys practice, see how those guys stack days, and it gave us an opportunity to see where we’re at against another color, you know what I’m saying?”

While the Texans go against the Dolphins Aug. 19 for a second preseason game at NRG Stadium, Pierce admits, “practices are different.”

Said Pierce: “It’s a little more intense, little more methodical. We’re running more plays, doing different things that we would do in a game, so it’s really like playing live ball and how we react to some of those guys.”

Pierce, who generated 939 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns through 13 games last season, labeled the joint practices with Miami as, “great work.”

“Great work upfront, great work by the linebackers,” said Pierce. “Secondary and receivers were battling. I felt like it was a great practice overall.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire