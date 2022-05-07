Texans RB Dameon Pierce fails to make list of Day 3 draft picks who will make a difference in 2022

The Houston Texans finally invested in a younger running back via the draft for the first time since 2017.

With the No. 107 overall pick in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft, Houston chose former Florida running back Dameon Pierce. The former Gator was under utilized in Florida, although there were hints he was a productive back — take his 5.7 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns into account.

Houston’s running back corps isn’t exactly strong with Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, and Marlon Mack. Surely there are touches to be had for Pierce.

According to Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports, Pierce did not make the list of his Day 3 picks who will make an impact their rookie seasons. Who did make the list was a familiar name to Houston sports fans in Texas A&M product Isaiah Spiller, who went No. 123 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in Round 4.

Austin Ekeler stands in the way of Spiller having a monster rookie season. But hear me out on picking the former Texas A&M star as a Day 3 instant impact type. Ekeler only had three games with more than 15 carries in 2021. Sure, much of that was due to the Chargers having the fourth-highest pass rate (63%) in football. Ekeler also ran over 400 routes in 2021, fourth-most among all RBs. The Chargers want him as that “wide back” option in their offense. Spiller is a more traditional, between-the-tackles back. He has the frame, vision, and cutting skill to be that asset in Los Angeles.

There isn’t a back anywhere near as dominant as Ekeler on Houston’s roster. The opportunity for Pierce to make an impact in Houston’s running game is far more likely than Spiller’s chances to impact the Chargers’ run game.

The Texans’ run game was the worst in the NFL in 2021 with a 3.4 yards per carry and an 83.6 rushing yards per game.

List

2022 NFL draft: RAS scores for Texans' 9-player class