Texans RB Dameon Pierce explodes against the Saints in preseason debut

The Houston Texans have been desperate for a running back.

Ironically, since the ill-fated DeAndre Hopkins trade that brought David Johnson to town, the Texans have been in running back territory. The four-win teams in both 2020 and 2021 were remarkably similar in the fact that they could not generate rushing yards.

When Lovie Smith was hired as coach and Pep Hamilton was promoted to offensive coordinator, one thing was very clear: the running game was going to improve. Houston wanted to become a team that could exert their will and physicality onto their opponents through the ground game.

Many thought the Texans took a step in the right direction towards accomplishing that goal when they selected Florida running back Dameon Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Pierce was underutilized during his time with the Gators but had been a standout at the Senior Bowl and shown a violent running style that was complimented by great pass-blocking skill.

During Saturday’s preseason opener, their faith was rewarded. Pierce looked perfectly as advertised during the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He finished with five carries for 49 yards that included an incredible 20-yard burst up the middle of the defense.

Pierce flashed vision, balance, and the acceleration needed to succeed as an NFL back. The promising debut hints at a potential cogwheel for the Texans offense this upcoming season.

If Pierce is able to build on this performance, it could go a long way towards establishing the strong running game that Hamilton envisions for the offense. Defenses accounting for Pierce could create better passing lanes for Davis Mills and Brandin Cooks in the air attack. The overall improved offensive game could mean a surprising win total for Houston.

Story continues

That'll do it, I've seen enough. Dameon Pierce should open as Houston's starting running back against Indianapolis #WeAreTexans — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) August 14, 2022

Piece’s debut certainly leaves Houston fans feeling optimistic entering the second week of the preseason. They’ll be able to watch him again next week against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

John Crumpler has written for the Texans Wire since 2019 and is a PFWA member. Follow him on Twitter @JohnHCrumpler and catch him on The Backpedal Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire