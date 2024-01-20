Texans, Ravens have 10 former Cardinals heading into divisional playoff game

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs begins Saturday afternoon with the Houston Texans facing the Baltimore Ravens on the road at 2:30 p.m. Arizona time (4:30 p.m. ET).

The Arizona Cardinals, of course, did not make the playoffs. However, former Cardinals players find themselves scattered rosters, reserves and practice squads of both the Texans and Ravens.

Between the two teams, there are 10 former Cardinals.

Texans CB Kris Boyd

Boyd signed with the Cardinals last offseason and played four games before being released. He played two games for the Texans.

He played in the Texans’ 45-14 win over the Browns, collecting three total tackles on 11 defensive snaps and 22 on special teams.

Texans OL Josh Jones

Jones played three seasons for the Cardinals after they drafted him in the third round in 2020. He was traded to the Texans before the season. He appeared in 13 games, starting three. He is a backup tackle.

He played six offensive snaps and seven on special teams in the wild card game.

Texans DE Myjai Sanders

Sanders was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round in 2022 and had three sacks as a rookie. After starting the season on injured reserve, he was released before playing a game and the Texans signed him. He appeared in seven games for Houston and had seven total tackles.

He played 43 defensive snaps against the Browns last week without a single statistic.

Texans CB Tavierre Thomas

Thomas is on injured reserve.

He was on the Cardinals’ offseason roster in 2018 and cut before the season. He never played a game for them.

Texans WR Damiere Byrd

Byrd is on Houston’s practice squad. He played for the Cardinals in 2019.

Ravens CB Daryl Worley

Worley is on injured reserve. He spent part of 2021 training camp with the Cardinals.

Ravens CB Trayvon Mullen

Mullen is on the Ravens’ non-football injury reserve.

The Cardinals tarded for him before the 2022 season and he spent most of the season injured.

Ravens WR Dan Chisena

Chisena is on Baltimore’s practice squad. He was on Arizona’s practice squad before the end of the season and was elevated to play special teams three times.

Ravens CB Christian Matthew

Matthew is on Baltimore’s practice squad. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2022 and was cut this season.

Ravens WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell is on Baltimore’s practice squad. He spent part of the 2022 season on Arizona’s practice squad.

