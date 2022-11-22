Texans rank No. 32 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings for fourth straight week

The Houston Texans continue to be the worst team in the NFL.

According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the Texans ranked No. 32 in the power rankings for the fourth consecutive week.

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters after the game that they weren’t going to make a quarterback change. So long as Davis Mills is under center for Houston — pending rookie running back Dameon Pierce doesn’t bust a 70-yarder on the opening drive — expect more of the same each week from the Texans. Is it draft season yet?

Smith told reporters on Nov. 21 that they will make any necessary changes as they see fit in preparation for the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

“Have I watched the video a few different times? Yeah, and made some decisions on how we’re going to go forward,” Smith said. “But you can probably understand, with all changes and anything that we do from week to week, we talk to the players first before we talk to you. We’re not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will.”

At 1-8-1, the changes will have more of an impact of the team’s status in the 2023 NFL draft than it will actual playoff positioning.

