Texans raid SEC West for first-rounders in latest Draft Wire mock

Even though the 2022 NFL season kicks off Sept. 8 with the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams, and the Houston Texans’ season when they host the Indianapolis Colts Sept. 11, it’s still draft season.

It will continue to be draft season in Clutch City as long as the Texans possess twin first-round picks, which they will have through the 2024 draft.

As such, draft season is nonstop as the Texans’ premium picks starting in 2023 on will be the finishing touches to deliver a competitive roster that should dominate the AFC South once more.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, who released his latest first-round mock ahead of Week 1 in the NFL, the Texans use their No. 1 overall pick to take Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.

Even if the Texans end up with this pick, it might not be Davis Mills’ fault. If he plays well enough, Houston could opt to spend this selection on the clear-cut top overall player in the draft, giving Lovie Smith a dominant edge rusher.

For such a scenario to occur where Houston was picking first and it wasn’t Mills’ fault, the former 2021 third-rounder would have had to have an excellent season derailed by injury. Otherwise it would be difficult to imagine Houston doesn’t look at signal caller with that premium of a selection.

The Texans then use their other first-round pick to nab LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte at No. 13 overall (thanks, Cleveland).

After landing the best overall player in the draft, the Texans help their young quarterback by landing a steal at wide receiver. Boutte checks every box NFL teams are looking for in a potential No. 1 target, and he’s tested weekly by SEC competition.

The other notable part about the Texans’ selections is these are players that can transcend systems. Certainly Anderson can be a threat off the edge regardless of the scheme, and Boutte ought to be a quarterback friendly target regardless of who is under center or who is calling the plays.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire