Texans work out quarterbacks Shea Patterson, Kelly Bryant

The Houston Texans have worked out a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday.

The club worked out former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson along with former Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, who also played for Clemson from 2015-17, even leading the Tigers to a College Football Playoff championship game appearance at the end of his final season.

To date, Bryant has had a workout with the Arizona Cardinals in August. Patterson was in the virtual offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. The Super Bowl champions waived him in July.

For the Texans, what they are looking for in an extra quarterback isn’t necessarily someone with the same skillset as Deshaun Watson as much as a signal caller who can help keep practices flowing smoothly and provide an added benefit to the quarterback room.

“I think like there’s probably some guys out there that have experience, but I wouldn’t say that’s the number one key for that role,” coach Bill O’Brien said on Sept. 2. “I think it’s more about, hey, does this guy have the capacity to learn, does he understand his role, is he a good guy, will he fit into the quarterback room well.”

The Texans also worked out former Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Nate Brooks.

Houston also worked out former Green Bay Packers receiver Trevor Davis, who also played with the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.