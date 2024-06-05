Texans quarterback CJ Stroud offers several hot takes around Aaron Rodgers that may leave you scratching your head

Aaron Rodgers is widely considered a one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

The four MVPs, five All-Pros and 10 Pro Bowls back that up.

And so do the stats: No. 1 passer rating of all-time, his ranking in the top five for touchdown passes and top 10 in passing yards.

And he has done a lot of winning (66% of games started) in his sure-fire Hall of Fame career that includes a Super Bowl.

Despite all of that, Houston Texans young quarterback CJ Stroud would take the careers of a couple of Rodgers' contemporaries over him.

And we're not talking about the careers of Tom Brady or Peyton Manning

We're talking about Eli Manning and Matthew Stafford.

Rodgers was a point of topic during Stroud's appearance on The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show, a weekly podcast with rapper Gillie Da King and social media influencer Wallace Peeples, also known as Wallo267.

Here are a few instances where Stroud, last year's NFL Rookie of the Year, had some interesting takes about Rodgers, who spent 19 years in Green Bay before being traded to the New York Jets last year.

Would you have Aaron Rodgers' career or Eli Manning's career?

Stroud was presented with this question by King late in the podcast when talking about great quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

For Stroud, it's all about Super Bowl championships.

Eli Manning: 2. Aaron Rodgers: 1.

"You want the rings dawg," Stroud said. "Eli got two. You respect that."

CJ Stroud would take Eli Manning's career over Aaron Rodgers's one because of the TWO RINGS.pic.twitter.com/XggpbG3AV0 — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 3, 2024

Super Bowl championships, for better or worse, are often a large part of the discussion in debates for a players' greatness.

It's certainly not a perfect exercise when trying to compare players at the same position, even during the same era.

Example A: Comparing the careers of Rodgers and Manning. Yes, Rodgers has just the one Super Bowl with the Packers back in the 2010 season, while Manning has two from the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Manning's teams beat the Packers on their way to both Super Bowl championships.

But Rodgers beats Manning everywhere else from the All-Pros, Pro Bowls, touchdown passes and just winning in general. That's why Rodgers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Manning, who was 117-117 in his career, had zero MVPs, zero All-Pros, had over 100 fewer touchdown passes than Rodgers, 139 more interceptions than Rodgers and a passer rater 20 points worse than Rodgers.

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones, who spent many years catching passes and touchdowns from Rodgers, said this shouldn't even be a discussion.

"I respect CJ, he’s going to be a special player, but with all due respect to Eli Manning you cannot mention Eli Manning in the same sentence as Aaron Rodgers," Jones said on Fox Sports' The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. "They are not even close."

CJ Stroud says Matthew Stafford would have won three or four Super Bowls if he had Packers roster during Aaron Rodgers' career

Stroud wasn't done using Rodgers to prop up someone else.

Stroud praised Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who like Rodgers has one Super Bowl.

"Stafford’s a dawg," Stroud said. "That’s all I watch. I don’t watch nobody else. I watch (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes at times, because Mahomes does some stuff you can’t coach.

"Stafford, he will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no look stuff, I got that from (him). I’m a fan of his."

#Texans QB CJ Stroud says Matthew Stafford would have 3 or 4 rings if he had been in Aaron Rodgers' shoes all those years in Green Bay.



“If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee you he might have more rings for sure.”pic.twitter.com/MXiYMvEBEF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 4, 2024

Before he won the Lombardi Trophy with the Rams in the 2021 season, Stafford spent the first 12 years with the Detroit Lions. He made one Pro Bowl during his time in Detroit and was 0-3 in three playoff appearances.

But it was about the situation more than the player for Stroud when discussing Stafford.

"If you give Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had I guarantee you he might have had more rings for sure. I’d say he’d have like three or four," Stroud said. As a reminder, the Packers had a top 10 defense one time during Rodgers' career.

Rodgers made the playoffs in 11 of his 15 years starting for the Packers but made just one Super Bowl appearance.

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowl championships during his 23-year NFL career.

CJ Stroud also throws a dig about Aaron Rodgers as a teammate when discussing Tom Brady's greatness

In another part of the podcast, when the group talked about quarterback legacies Stroud brought up how much of a "good mentor" seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is to him.

And Stroud, who is just 22 years old, again used the 40-year-old Rodgers as a comparison.

"What (Brady) tells me is this ... (it's about) his teammates and how he treats his teammates," Stroud said. "I think that’s where it falls off (with Aaron Rodgers). We don’t know how Aaron Rodgers treats his teammates."

"You can guarantee that Tom Brady treats his teammates right because how he got the rings," Stroud claims. "He’ll tell you he didn’t do it on his own. It’s about how he treats his teammates. I don’t know how it works where (Rodgers) came from."

On the other hand, Packers quarterback Jordan Love said Rodgers continued to offer him support in his first year as the starting QB in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate: Amari Rodgers vents about not getting 'love' from Aaron Rodgers when he was a rookie

Nevertheless, Stroud understands the all-time great that Rodgers is.

"As a great player you cannot take Aaron Rodgers’ greatness away," Stroud said. "He is talented as all."

Stroud and his Texans play Rodgers and the New York Jets on Halloween night this season two weeks after they play Love and the Packers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: CJ Stroud says in podcast he'd take Eli Manning over Aaron Rodgers