Report: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor out for Week 3 after hamstring injury vs. Browns

The Houston Texans are about to dig even deeper into their quarterback depth chart.

Texans starter Tyrod Taylor exited in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury and will not play in Week 3's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, who reportedly injured his hamstring while running to his left on a pass attempt, will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Who will start in Tyrod Taylor's place for Texans?

Per Rapoport, the Texans will start third-round rookie Davis Mills in place of Taylor against Carolina.

The Texans selected Mills with the 67th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. A former five-star recruit, Mills posted 1,508 passing yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five games in his final year at Stanford. Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm ranked him as the No. 70 overall prospect of his draft class and evaluated him as more project than pro-ready.

After taking over for Taylor on Sunday, Mills went 8 for 18 for 102 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Browns.

Beyond Taylor and Mills, Houston's only other quarterback on its active roster is former Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, whom the Texans seem committed to designating as inactive for the entire season amid their search for a trade and the litany of sexual assault allegations against him. The upshot is that the Texans will pay him $10 million to not play football, and it's unlikely that changes even when their designated starter is hurt.

Assuming Watson is not an option, the Texans will likely elevate veteran backup Jeff Driskel from their practice squad to have a second quarterback against Carolina.