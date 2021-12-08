Texans QB Tyrod Taylor has torn ligament in left wrist

The health of Tyrod Taylor may make the decision for the Houston Texans as to who starts against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Taylor has ligament damage in his left wrist, which affects his ability to grip the ball and handle snaps. Although the Texans are inclined to turn to rookie quarterback Davis Mills, it doesn’t mean that Taylor will go to injured reserve as he did following Week 2 when he had a strained hamstring. The Texans still expect to have Taylor as a backup.

Culley said Tyrod Taylor has a hyperextension on his left wrist & it is swollen. He will participate in practice today. — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) December 8, 2021

The Texans’ passing game combined for 57 net passing yards in the 31-0 shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Week 13. Mills came in late in the third quarter for an injured Taylor and finished the rest of the game for Houston, who fell to 2-10 on the season.