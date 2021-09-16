Texans QB Tyrod Taylor says he doesn’t fight the need to run

Tyrod Taylor didn’t scramble much against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Houston Texans’ 37-21 win at NRG Stadium in Week 1.

The former 2015 Pro Bowler rushed four times for 40 yards, tied for the ninth-fewest carries in his career.

There were times that Taylor could have taken off upfield, but he held back. According to Taylor, the desire to take off isn’t being curtailed mentally. Rather, his focus has shifted.

“Running always happens naturally when the pocket collapses, and that’s sometimes, or a majority of the time, how big plays happen from a quarterback standpoint,” Taylor said. “We have a ton of playmakers on the outside and the tight end position and running back position as well, too, where if you get those guys the ball and hit them in space, they can make plays for you.”

Receiver Brandin Cooks caught five passes for 132 yards, and tight end Pharaoh Brown hauled in four passes for 67 yards. Taylor had no trouble finding the open man as he completed 21 passes on 33 attempts for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s never me fighting the urge to run,” said Taylor. “Those opportunities will come. I prefer to throw the ball, though, for sure.”

Taylor will be tested against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 as the formidable pass rush led by defensive end Myles Garrett will seek to disrupt the Texans’ passing game.