Texans QB Tyrod Taylor reveals what he needed to fix after the Dolphins debacle

Tyrod Taylor came back in Week 9 to help the Houston Texans get off the schneid with their seven-game losing streak.

The expectation was that with a veteran such as Taylor taking over for third-round rookie Davis Mills, the Texans’ offense would start clicking and they could at least get a victory over the similarly 1-7 Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Instead, Taylor threw three interceptions as part of Houston’s dismal four-turnover performance. The Dolphins, who were also on a seven-game losing streak, found victory with a 17-9 win over the Texans.

Taylor had all of the Week 10 bye to take a look at the tape from the Dolphins game, and he revealed to the media Wednesday what he needed to fix after the loss.

“Timing,” Taylor said. “Some balls out there that I left out on the field. Some plays that were left on the field as well too, typically you make those plays. Like you said, I never look at it and blame the time off. I was fully confident going into that game in my ability to go out and perform at a high level. Just didn’t meet that mark. Like I said, watch it with a critical eye, put it behind me, eyes forward and continue playing well.”

The Texans come out of the bye week and get the best team in the AFC with the Tennessee Titans, who are 8-2 and looking to stack wins to secure the division and eventually the No. 1 overall seed the conference. Tennessee will be coming with force at Nissan Stadium Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time.

However, Taylor is looking forward to the chance at redemption.

Said Taylor: “The last outing in Miami wasn’t a winning one or an opportunity to give the offense to go out there and put up points. Definitely something to clean up and watch with a critical eye. I had the bye week to also work on some things and looking forward to getting back on the field this week and bouncing back personally and also as a team.”

The Texans have not beaten the Titans since Week 15 of 2019 at Nissan Stadium.