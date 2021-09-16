Texans QB Tyrod Taylor has not followed Browns QB Baker Mayfield’s career

Mark Lane
·2 min read
The Cleveland Browns brought in quarterback Tyrod Taylor in 2018 to keep the seat warm while No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, got ready to assume the position.

It was the only season Taylor spent in Cleveland. For the next two seasons, he was with the Los Angeles Chargers as Philip Rivers’ backup and later Justin Herbert’s mentor before coming to the Houston Texans in 2021 free agency.

Taylor hasn’t kept up with Mayfield’s career since he left Cleveland.

“I have not, I have not,” said Taylor. “I have respect for Baker, but I have not. I’d be lying if I told you I followed his career.”

Taylor says that he has immense respect for Mayfield though, considering how he entered the NFL. A back injury knocked Taylor out of a Week 3 encounter with the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. With 3:00 to go until halftime, Mayfield took over and hasn’t relinquished command since.

“He was thrown into that position in Week 3 after the Jets game, or during the Jets game,” said Taylor. “Just to see his growth throughout that year was definitely impressive and to see him endure some of the stuff that came up throughout that year, with coach changes and different schemes. But he’d done a great job of handling it, and he’s done a great job for the team since then.”

Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994 when they offed the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the AFC wild-card last season. It was also the Browns’ first postseason win over Pittsburgh in franchise history.

The Browns got off to a bad start for 2021 with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, 33-29. However, Taylor knows the Browns still have confidence in Mayfield.

“I know they’re looking forward for him to have a big year this year,” said Taylor.

The Texans could start a winning streak with a victory over the Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium.

