Texans QB Tyrod Taylor excused from practice, expected back on Monday

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were short of one quarterback during Day 4 of training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Saturday.

Tyrod Taylor, who signed a one-year deal to join the Texans in March, had an excused absence due to personal reasons, according to the team. At the end of practice, first-year head coach David Culley said Taylor will return to camp on Monday.

Since the start of training camp on Wednesday, Taylor has taken reps as the Texans’ starting quarterback over Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel and Deshaun Watson. Amid Taylor’s absence, Mills took the majority of quarterback snaps during on-field activities. Watson remained sidelined.

Taylor is entering his 11th season in the league and his first with the Texans. Houston will be Taylor’s fourth team over the past five years, becoming a bit of a journeyman after the Ravens selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

After four seasons with the Ravens, Taylor spent time playing for the Buffalo Bills (2015-2017), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019-2020).

“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” Taylor said following Friday’s practice. “Every time I get a chance to lace up my cleats and play the game that I started playing when I was five years old is a blessing.”

The former 2015 Pro Bowler says he takes no days “for granted.”

Said Taylor: “I’m excited to be able to go out and lead the group, to be able to go out and continue to make plays. It’s a joyful feeling to be able to go out on the field and compete. That’s what I look forward to each day.”

Taylor has a 24-21-1 record as a starter, and he led the Bills to their first playoff appearance since 1999 back in 2017. Since then, the most games Taylor has started in a season is three.