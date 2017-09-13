Texans QB Tom Savage's agent extremely unhappy about benching

Tom Savage's agent is perplexed as to why the quarterback has been benched.

"I'm still trying to figure this out," Neil Schwartz, Savage's agent, said. "31 plays and you're getting benched? It makes no sense."

It's the worst kept secret in all of football that rookie QB Deshaun Watson will start the team's Thursday night game against the Bengals, and Schwartz wants to know why coach Bill O'Brien has decided to slide Savage down to the backup spot.

"I watched all 31 plays, because that was the extent of what Tom saw in the first half, and I can't figure out why (O'Brien is) benching Tom," Schwartz said on PFT Live.

Savage was given just 13 attempts before O'Brien sat him down in the first half of the Texans' disastrous game against the Jaguars. He was sacked six times, but on five of those sacks he got less than three seconds to get rid of the ball.

Schwartz said he even sought other opinions after watching the tapes, but no one saw Savage commit any egregious mistakes.

"I went through every single play and I even went one step further. I asked two different NFL personnel people (or) coaches on two separate teams to evaluate and break down the film to see if I was missing something," Schwartz said. "He went 7 for 13 ...12 of the 13 balls touched the receiver's hands. The only ball that didn't was the strip-sack fumble that they called incomplete (upon replay). Seven were completions, five were drops."

It's the same story for O'Brien and the Texans when it comes to their quarterbacks. Since O'Brien took over head coaching duties in 2014, the team has started Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler at the QB spot. Now Savage and Watson can be added to the mix.





It remains to be seen if Watson can rally the Texans after the rough 29-7 loss, but Schwartz said it's disheartening that no one with the Texans stepped up to call out the shoddy offensive line, or the fact that multiple passes were dropped.

"I don't normally do this. This is only the second time I've done this in my career and it's only to defend a client where I felt he wasn't getting defended properly by the team or the media," Schwartz said. "Tom's obviously taken the high road and I would only expect Tom to take the high road. He's going to support Deshaun and he's going to support the team. He wants to beat Cincinnati and be a part of the Houston organization. He loves it down there. It's just frustrating."