Texans QB Kyle Allen says he is still ‘confident’ following 30-15 loss to the Dolphins

Kyle Allen got to make his first start in two seasons against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

However, the change at quarterback did not affect the positive results the Houston Texans were looking for as they took a 30-15 loss to the Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Texans fell down as far as 30-0 to Miami before mounting a comeback in the second half.

Allen went 26-of-39 for 215 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions, and took five sacks. Despite the 67.8 passer rating, Allen still has high hopes for his performances going forward.

“I’m confident,” Allen said. “I’m confident — I know I’m a much better player than what I showed today. Every team is still building, especially us. We have one win. We’re trying to just get a win every week. So, I mean, we’ve just got to keep pushing.”

The Texans compiled 210 yards of total offense. Houston was unable to get the run game going as the team combined for 36 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries — a 2.6 yards per carry.

As long as Allen, who replaced second-year signal caller Davis Mills in the lineup after 10 games, can continue to have confidence and translate the results to the field, Houston ought to be more competitive — not just after the games are out of hand.

