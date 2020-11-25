Texans QB Deshaun Watson wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week after beating Patriots

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his efforts in leading the team to a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots in Week 11 at NRG Stadium.

Watson completed 28 passes on 37 attempts for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and posted a 121.9 passer rating. The two-time Pro Bowler also collected 36 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Watson is the first Texans quarterback to lead the team to consecutive wins against the Patriots, and helped Houston become the first team since the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 to win consecutive games against New England.

The former 2017 first-round pick is the fifth quarterback in NFL history to have three games with at least 300 yards passing, two touchdown passes, and a rushing touchdown in his first four seasons. Watson is also the first player in club history and second player in the league in 2020 with at least 225 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown in the first half of a game. Sunday’s win over the Patriots was also the seventh game this season Watson had multiple touchdown passes and fifth such game with at least 300 passing yards. Watson now has the most touchdown passes and second-most passing yards by a Texans player through the first 10 games of a season.

The weekly honor is the fifth time in Watson’s career he has garnered the award (Week 4 of 2017, Week 3 of 2019, Week 5 of 2019, Week 13 of 2019). Watson is second to only J.J. Watt (seven) for the most AFC player of the week honors. Watson is also one of four quarterbacks to have at least five such awards since 2017. The other three are Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson.

Week 11 is the 49th time a Texans player has won a player of the week award. Watson’s award is also the 17th time a Texans player has won the offensive version of the award.

