Texans QB Deshaun Watson tweets about loyalty, not forgetting its significance

When Deshaun Watson tweets, people read.

The Houston Texans’ three-time Pro Bowl quarterback took to the social media platform Thursday and shared his thoughts on loyalty.

“Loyalty is everything,” Watson wrote. “Don’t you EVER forget it.”

Was Watson talking about his situation with the Texans? Possibly.

Another big storyline on Thursday was the report that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stormed out of an idea session with his organization, not feeling as though they were hearing him or intended to implement any of his strategies to improve the team.

The details surrounding Wilson’s situation are similar to Watson’s. Cal McNair was going to involve Watson in the searches for a new general manager and a new coach. Instead, McNair went with former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, a former colleague and friend of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Caserio was also the Texans’ target as general manager in June of 2019 upon the firing of Brian Gaine. Why involve Watson in any search if the Texans had their guy all along?

As far as the NFL world is concerned, the Wilson situation is the bigger story because of the success the Super Bowl winner has had in his career. However, it doesn’t smooth over the Texans’ situation with Watson, which is still under the surface and ready to dominate the headlines at any moment.