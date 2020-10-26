Texans QB Deshaun Watson is tired, welcomes the bye week

Deshaun Watson is tired.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback is thankful for the bye week in Week 8, especially after the 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Watson doesn’t have any big plans for the bye week.

“Pretty much rest,” Watson said after completing 29-of-39 for 309 and two touchdowns. “That’s it. I’m tired.”

Watson didn’t say that it was the club specifically being 1-6 that has him worn down. According to the two-time Pro Bowler, it is the grind of the year 2020 itself that has him welcoming the break.

“It’s a lot, I mean, it’s everything,” said Watson. “Just from COVID to coaching change to losses to success to family. I mean, just everything. So it’s a good time for me to be able to kind of decompress this bye week and figure out the second half of the season, relax the body and mind and just find some time and then come back to work and just try to finish it off as strong as possible. So, that’s what I’m definitely going to do, for sure.”

When Watson and the Texans get back, they go on the road to TIAA Bank Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars and complete their season series. Houston will feel confident about the rematch given that it is against Jacksonville that the Texans earned their lone win of the season.