Texans QB Deshaun Watson seeks to ‘turn the page’ against the Ravens

The Houston Texans dropped a consequential game against the Kansas City Chiefs to open the season, and quarterback Deshaun Watson says the team must move on.

Houston fell to Kansas City 34-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on Opening Night in the NFL. The loss not only gives the Texans a 0-1 record, but a 0-1 record in the AFC.

Rather than dwelling on the loss, Watson believes the Texans have to act quickly to move on from the disappointment and gear themselves for the challenge that is the Baltimore Ravens, who will visit NRG Stadium Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

“It’s very big, especially being at home,” Watson said. “You’ve got to win your home games, you’ve got win your AFC games. It’s a great opportunity playing a great team. They were a playoff team last year. We got to try to turn the page and get on that winning streak as far as Sunday.”

The Texans have not started 0-2 since 2018, when Houston fell as far as 0-3 on the year before turning around their season with a nine-game winning streak. The Texans wouldn’t mind igniting that winning streak a little earlier in 2020 and not waiting for another loss to mount.

“We know what we go to do,” said Watson. “We got to play sharp. We got to play smart. We got to play fast. We got to play as a team. If we can do that, great things can happen.”

The Ravens demolished the Texans 41-7 in Week 11 last year with Watson going 18-of-29 for 169 yards and an interception. The Texans were coming off of a bye week that was mandated by the league because Houston played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 9. The Texans won’t have any jetlag from going across the Atlanta Ocean this time, but the task will be as formidable as it was a season ago.