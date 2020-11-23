Texans QB Deshaun Watson says offense can pass effectively if the run game isn’t working

The Houston Texans rushing attack was horrendous against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

The Texans produced 55 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Houston averaged a dismal 2.9 yards per carry.

However, through the air, quarterback Deshaun Watson carried the offense going 28-of-37 for 344 yards and two touchdowns and nary a sack taken.

For Watson, the success in the passing game is evidential each week.

“We can pass the ball, we can — if the run game is not going the way we want it to go, then we’re going to line up and throw it,” Watson said.

Part of what helped the Texans’ passing game was the fact the Patriots were dropping more players into coverage and not sending many rushers. As a result, Watson had more time to evade pass rushers and allow plays to develop downfield, or for his targets to shake off their defenders.

“I had more time to kind of scope out and let the guys get open,” said Watson. “For me, I like to throw it. I like to give the receivers and the skill guys an opportunity to make plays in the air, and once they can catch it and run, let them make plays with their feet.”

The strategy was to let Watson’s receivers substitute for a running game with their yards after the catch. Two of the Texans’ biggest yards-after-catch collectors in tight end Jordan Akins and receiver Brandin Cooks had five catches for 83 yards and four catches for 85 yards respectively.

“That’s just kind of how the game kind of went today,” said Watson.

Watson was the Texans’ leading rusher in terms of yards with 36 of them on six carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run. Starting running back Duke Johnson had 10 carries for 15 yards, and C.J. Prosise had three totes for four yards.