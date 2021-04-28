Texans QB Deshaun Watson ranks No. 43 on NFLPA top 50 player sales list

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been the Houston Texans’ moneymaker.

The three-time Pro Bowler was the only Texans player represented on the NFLPA’s top 50 player sales list, which ran from the period of March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

Because of how suspect the Texans were during that period, as it encompassed the DeAndre Hopkins trade, just one prime-time game added to the NFL schedule, an 0-4 start that cost the coach his job, a 4-12 finish, and a trade request to get out of Houston, Watson’s overall ranking came in at No. 43 in terms of player sales.

The list represents a verified ranking of all officially licensed or NFL player-branded merchandise. The rankings are based on the reports from sales from over 75 NFLPA licensees, including Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko.

It isn’t just jerseys or framed photos. The product categories that comprise the rankings include everything from wall decals to bobbleheads to trading cards to pet clothing. If it is officially licensed to have an NFL player’s name on it, it counts.

The low ranking may not be simply because of how low the Texans’ arrow is pointing. The Texans were one of two AFC South teams on the list. The only other team from the division represented were the Tennessee Titans as running back Derrick Henry came in at No. 26.

With the departure of defensive end J.J. Watt to the Arizona Cardinals, and with Watson’s time with the Texans all but over officially, by the same time next year, it is likely the Texans won’t have anybody representing them on the list. And that is the risky territory Houston is entering as they lack any star power, which is another issue new general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley will have to fix over the course of the offseason and the regular season.