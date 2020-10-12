Texans QB Deshaun Watson nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named a finalist for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday’s 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Watson completed 25 of 35 pass attempts for 359 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 109.1 passer rating, helping the Texans to their first win of the season in Week 5.

The two-time Pro Bowler is facing some stiff competition. Former Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 28 for 350 yards, three touchdowns, and posted a 154.5 passer rating in the Miami Dolphins’ 43-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Derek Carr, younger brother of another former Texans quarterback, David Carr, completed 22 of 31 for 347 yards and three touchdowns, compiling a 126.7 passer rating in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 40-32 upset at the Kansas City Chiefs.

This season, FedEx is partnering with Direct Relief in honor of the air and ground weekly winners. With help from FedEx, Direct Relief seeks to provide an emergency medical backpack, which can take care of 500 people, to a local community health center in the winning player’s city.

Voting is open for Texans fans to cast their ballots for Watson at NFL.com/FedEx or at the NFL Twitter page. Voting closes at Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. CT. The winner will be announced on Thursday afternoon.